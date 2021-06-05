Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 224.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 33,486 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.30.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 106.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,117.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,287 shares of company stock worth $719,463. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

