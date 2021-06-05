Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 589.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 525,625 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Athersys worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 575.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $77,300. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

