Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 160.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $206.76 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

