Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 67,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.78, for a total transaction of $14,718,862.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,788,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $199.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.53.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

