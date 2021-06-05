Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Prothena at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Prothena by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

PRTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

PRTA opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 875,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

