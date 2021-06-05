Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Shattuck Labs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $2,331,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,866,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -12.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 7,794 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $191,966.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,898.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,605. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,771 shares of company stock worth $5,909,815.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

