Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,341 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Heartland Financial USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.35 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.