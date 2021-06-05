Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 17,177 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 243.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,220 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in International Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,783,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after acquiring an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,299,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 769,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

IBOC stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 32.72%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.