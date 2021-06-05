Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,533 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 243.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in United Rentals by 42.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.77.

Shares of URI opened at $332.07 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

