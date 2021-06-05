Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,521 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCLH stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

