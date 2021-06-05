Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 257.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 104,943 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 727.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 988,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

