Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,472,000 after buying an additional 382,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,072,000 after buying an additional 472,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.41. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $90.93.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

