Rainicorn Price Up 30.8% Over Last 7 Days (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $12.49 million and approximately $298,979.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00066781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.35 or 0.00297332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00249041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $408.89 or 0.01132558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,242.86 or 1.00387734 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

