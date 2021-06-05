RAMP (RAMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.90 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $87.90 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00075703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.35 or 0.01005338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,570.62 or 0.09879280 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00053014 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 366,461,079 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

