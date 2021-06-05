Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,134 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.23% of Ranger Energy Services worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNGR shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $7.97 on Friday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $125.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 8.29% and a negative net margin of 11.30%.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

