Raven Protocol Trading Up 78.9% This Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 78.9% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $9,015.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,437,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

