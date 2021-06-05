Raydium (RAY) Price Up 19% This Week

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $256.33 million and $11.73 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raydium has traded up 19% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $5.10 or 0.00014153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00066349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.19 or 0.00294422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00244294 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.60 or 0.01118975 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,108.83 or 1.00112162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,214,984 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

