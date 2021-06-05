Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,778. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF opened at $132.43 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $138.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

