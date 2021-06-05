RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $159.26 Million

Brokerages predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $159.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.02 million and the highest is $160.40 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $156.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $675.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.80 million to $696.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $745.60 million, with estimates ranging from $688.50 million to $811.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

ROLL stock opened at $199.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 3.62. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.53.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 12,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.91, for a total value of $2,362,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $309,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

