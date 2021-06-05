Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $10,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,101,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $186.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.22.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

