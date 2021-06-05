Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $26,936.00

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. Receive Access Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $26,936.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00123363 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002405 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.49 or 0.00912652 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Profile

Buying and Selling Receive Access Ecosystem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Receive Access Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

