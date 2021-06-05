Redd 1-Day Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Redd coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.70 or 1.00146416 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00083157 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001035 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009378 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Redd

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

