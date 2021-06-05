Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.31% of Redfin worth $506,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at $697,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Redfin by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,842,498. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1,429.75 and a beta of 1.87. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 1.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Redfin in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

