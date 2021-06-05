Reef Price Hits $0.0241 (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Reef has a market capitalization of $305.73 million and $75.54 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Reef has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00075975 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00110584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00025542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.84 or 0.01006897 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,524.38 or 0.09889299 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 12,666,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars.

