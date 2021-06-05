Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 4,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $511.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

