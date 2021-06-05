renBTC Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36,086.69 or 1.00061851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. renBTC has a market cap of $357.47 million and $1.07 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00075664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00025634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.00 or 0.01000976 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.51 or 0.09864337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00053585 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 9,906 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

