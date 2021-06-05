Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.78% of Renewable Energy Group worth $520,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,191,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 631,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,696,000 after buying an additional 359,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 375,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 90,865 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,169,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on REGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

REGI stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.26.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

