Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Cap of $282,828.37

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Rentberry has a market cap of $282,828.37 and $2,454.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00075677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.48 or 0.01004974 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.39 or 0.09862917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00053181 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.