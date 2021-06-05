Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $80,850,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,606,000 after buying an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,746,000 after buying an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $22,444,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Repligen by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 82,748 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares in the company, valued at $36,364,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $7,752,809 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $177.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.61 and a beta of 0.83. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

