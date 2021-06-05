REPO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $97,540.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $97,540.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0686 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00296611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00245165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.01122081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,047.10 or 0.99952096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

