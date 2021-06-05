Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.45

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.45 and traded as low as C$16.90. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$17.22, with a volume of 146,479 shares.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.45.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.