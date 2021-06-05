Revain Price Down 11.3% This Week (REV)

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Revain has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Revain has a total market cap of $963.79 million and $4.32 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Revain Profile

Revain is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. Revain’s official website is revain.org . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

