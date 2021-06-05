Reviewing AppLovin (NYSE:APP) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Alphabet alerts:

This table compares Alphabet and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 26.11% 23.54% 16.78% AppLovin N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alphabet and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 2 42 0 2.95 AppLovin 0 1 12 0 2.92

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $2,510.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.90%. AppLovin has a consensus price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.76%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than AppLovin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of AppLovin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and AppLovin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $182.53 billion 8.79 $40.27 billion $58.61 40.84 AppLovin $1.45 billion 18.69 -$125.19 million N/A N/A

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than AppLovin.

Summary

Alphabet beats AppLovin on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory. Its business clients include various advertisers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.