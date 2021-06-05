Reviewing China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) & Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) and China Energy Recovery (OTCMKTS:CGYV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and China Energy Recovery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velodyne Lidar $95.36 million 20.05 -$149.86 million ($0.93) -10.84 China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Energy Recovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Velodyne Lidar.

Risk and Volatility

Velodyne Lidar has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Velodyne Lidar and China Energy Recovery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velodyne Lidar 1 3 6 0 2.50 China Energy Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Velodyne Lidar currently has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 113.29%. Given Velodyne Lidar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velodyne Lidar is more favorable than China Energy Recovery.

Profitability

This table compares Velodyne Lidar and China Energy Recovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velodyne Lidar N/A -62.00% -45.35% China Energy Recovery N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Velodyne Lidar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of China Energy Recovery shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions. The company also provides Vella software solution to any vehicle that utilizes a Velarray lidar. Its lidar-based smart vision solutions are also used in non-automotive applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, unmanned aerial vehicles, last-mile delivery, precision agriculture, advanced security systems, and smart city initiatives. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

China Energy Recovery Company Profile

China Energy Recovery, Inc. designs, manufactures, installs, and services waste heat recovery systems in China. The company's energy recovery systems capture industrial waste energy to produce electrical power, which enables industrial manufacturers to reduce their energy costs, shrink their emissions footprint, and generate saleable emissions credits. It serves petrochemical, paper manufacturing, refining/power generation, coke processing, cement, and steel industries. The company is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

