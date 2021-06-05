Reviewing Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) & Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Boomer (OTCMKTS:BOMH) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Expedia Group alerts:

93.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Expedia Group and Boomer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expedia Group -44.59% -46.51% -6.80% Boomer N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expedia Group and Boomer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expedia Group $5.20 billion 4.85 -$2.61 billion ($9.95) -17.23 Boomer $11.47 million 1.62 -$15.56 million N/A N/A

Boomer has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Expedia Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expedia Group and Boomer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expedia Group 1 12 15 0 2.50 Boomer 0 0 1 0 3.00

Expedia Group presently has a consensus target price of $170.38, suggesting a potential downside of 0.61%. Given Expedia Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Boomer.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Boomer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Boomer

Boomer Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various wellness products and services. It operates through Boomer E-Commerce, Boomer Wholesale, and Boomer Vietnam divisions. The company is involved in the research, development, acquisition, licensing, and sale of specialized natural products, including pain relief roll-ons; instafreeze pain rubs; immune gummies and tinctures, immune shots, and immune strength packages; pet supplements; massage oils; libido-enhancing supplements; and sunscreen products and lip balms. It also provides cloth face masks, gloves, gaiters, gowns, PPE pack covers, safety glasses, and sanitizers. The company sells its products online at BoomerNaturals.com, BoomerNaturalsWholesale. com, CVS.com, and TommyBahamaWellness.com, as well as though Boomer Naturals retail stores, approximately 8,000 CVS retail locations, Tommy Bahama retail locations, resorts and golf shops, chiropractic offices, specialty stores, and nail salons. Boomer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.