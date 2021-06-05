Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.44 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market capitalization of $31.44 million and $1.75 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.01004835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.37 or 0.09854428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00053016 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

