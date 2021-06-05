Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Proofpoint worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFPT opened at $173.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $174.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

