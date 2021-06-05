Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.01 Million Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Beyond Meat worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 30,100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $145.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.81. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,262 shares of company stock valued at $15,610,950. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BYND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.37.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.