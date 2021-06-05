Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.34 Million Stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Anaplan worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

PLAN opened at $49.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.51 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,593,479. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

