Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $124.52 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $146.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.53.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.13.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,344.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total transaction of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

