Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,058 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,058 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Portland General Electric worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POR. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

