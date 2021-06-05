Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,221 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of World Fuel Services worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 878,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,585,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Paul Smith sold 20,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,096,315.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,628 shares of company stock worth $1,972,687 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products & services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products & services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations and military customers.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.