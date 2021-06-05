RING X PLATFORM Price Reaches $0.0630 on Top Exchanges (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $14.11 million and $96,448.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0630 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00075764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00025766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $366.98 or 0.01012650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.45 or 0.09940593 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00053966 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

RING X PLATFORM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

