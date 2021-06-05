RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Head to Head Comparison

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) and LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveRamp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RingCentral and LiveRamp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral 0 2 17 1 2.95 LiveRamp 0 1 7 0 2.88

RingCentral presently has a consensus target price of $432.68, indicating a potential upside of 75.36%. LiveRamp has a consensus target price of $83.38, indicating a potential upside of 69.88%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than LiveRamp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RingCentral and LiveRamp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral -1.77% -27.38% -4.53% LiveRamp -14.33% -5.28% -4.46%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RingCentral and LiveRamp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral $1.18 billion 18.94 -$83.00 million ($0.87) -283.61 LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.82 -$124.51 million ($1.36) -36.09

RingCentral has higher revenue and earnings than LiveRamp. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveRamp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RingCentral beats LiveRamp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers. The company's products also comprise RingCentral Engage Voice, a cloud-based outbound/blended customer engagement platform for midsize and enterprise companies; RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office; and RingCentral Live Reports, an add-on for RingCentral Office customers to gather real-time information. In addition, it offers RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities. The company serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, and state and local government, as well as others. It sells its products through a network of direct sales representatives, as well as sales agents, resellers, and channel partners. RingCentral, Inc. has strategic partnerships with Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise; and Vodafone Business. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

