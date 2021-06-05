RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$21.52. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.49, with a volume of 1,439,579 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.86.

The company has a market cap of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.66.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

