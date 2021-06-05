Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,553 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned 0.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $427,263.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,570,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.59 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.