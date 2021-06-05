Ritocoin Price Tops $0.0002 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Ritocoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $339,823.60 and $28.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00299098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00246063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.01146235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,740.73 or 1.00115766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,600,608,133 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,541,624 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars.

