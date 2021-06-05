Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is CHF 342.

A number of analysts have commented on ROG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 325 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 330 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.