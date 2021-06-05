Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $447.67.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,130. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $451.05. 232,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $362.90 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $433.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

