Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 2,106 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after purchasing an additional 22,935 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total transaction of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

MMS traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $90.82. The company had a trading volume of 167,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,271. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

